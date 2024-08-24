AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-24

European shares end higher as Powell backs rate cuts

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 ended near session-highs amidst broad-based gains on Friday, as global markets advanced after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that “the time has come” to reduce interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 518.13 at close, its highest level in over three weeks and clocking a weekly advance for the third straight week.

Speaking at the economic symposium at Jackson Hole in the US, Powell offered an explicit endorsement of an imminent policy easing, saying further cooling in the US job market would be unwelcome and expressed confidence that inflation was within reach of the US central bank’s 2% target.

“The jury is still out if the Fed can successfully manage the risks to both sides of their dual mandate. However, Chairman Powell could not be more clear – ‘the time has come for policy to adjust,’” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial noted.

Money market participants are all but certain about a rate cut in September, with 65.5% leaning towards a 25-basis-points one, as per the CME FedWatch Tool.

Rate-sensitive real estate jumped 1.3%, hitting an over 18-month high, while utilities, often noted as a bond proxy, gained 1%.

Euro zone government bond yields slipped, in-line with their US counterparts, with the yield on the German 10-year note, considered as the region’s benchmark, last at 2.229%.

Most local bourses clocked gains, with Germany’s benchmark touching one-month highs, while the Spanish bourse scaled an over two-month high.

The tech sub-index lagged the broad rally, falling 0.6%, bogged down by 1.7% fall in Dutch firm ASML.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report showed that a growing number of European Central Bank policymakers are lining up behind another interest rate cut in September and only major data surprises in the coming weeks could delay the move.

Speaking at Jackson Hole, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he thought inflation pressure in Britain’s economy was becoming less stubborn than in recent years.

Among other headlining stocks, ALK-Abello jumped 12.2%, topping the STOXX 600 after the Danish allergy solutions maker beat second quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year outlook.

UK’s Melrose Industries declined 7.1% after brokerage UBS double downgraded the aerospace components supplier’s rating to “sell” from “buy”.

Nestle closed 0.1% higher after falling as much as 4% during the day. Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the world’s biggest foodmaker’s CEO Mark Schneider was ousted in a sudden move as a result of the group’s underperformance.

European shares Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

European shares end higher as Powell backs rate cuts

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories