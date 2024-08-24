AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Markets Print 2024-08-24

Nikkei rises as BOJ chief softens hawkish tone

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended Friday with gains following a rollercoaster session as traders reacted to shifts in tone over five hours of parliamentary testimony from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

The Nikkei finished up 0.4% at 38,364.27 after starting the day higher and then slumping into the lunch break, only to rally on the restart.

The broader Topix gained 0.5%.

“In the morning, Ueda was quite hawkish,” signalling a readiness to raise interest rates again if inflation continues to develop as expected, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“But in the afternoon, he was a little more dovish and considerate of markets,” he added, pointing to Ueda’s comment that there’s no difference in thinking with Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, who said earlier this month that the central bank wouldn’t tighten policy when markets are volatile.

The yen also swung on Ueda’s comments, last trading about 0.5% stronger at 145.65 per dollar, clawing back most of Thursday’s declines.

Traders now need to be wary of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the US central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium later in the day.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 175 stocks gained versus 50 that fell.

Nikkei Jerome Powell Kazuo Ueda

