WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 23, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Aug-24 21-Aug-24 20-Aug-24 19-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104057 0.104135 0.104234 0.104409
Euro 0.826553 0.826131 0.825124 0.823179
Japanese yen 0.005107 0.0051255 0.0050849 0.0050424
U.K. pound 0.9739 0.969195 0.968054 0.965471
U.S. dollar 0.742302 0.743191 0.744428 0.745566
Algerian dinar 0.00554607 0.0055515 0.0055583 0.0055562
Australian dollar 0.500312 0.501059 0.500181 0.498336
Botswana pula 0.0556727 0.0557393 0.055981 0.0558429
Brazilian real 0.133705 0.135864 0.13649 0.13748
Brunei dollar 0.568117 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527
Canadian dollar 0.546786 0.546289 0.546162
Chilean peso 0.000807754 0.0008056 0.000801 0.0007984
Czech koruna 0.0329283 0.0329122 0.0327927 0.0327003
Danish krone 0.11077 0.110719 0.110572 0.110322
Indian rupee 0.00884147 0.0088561 0.0088855 0.0088842
Israeli New Shekel 0.199329 0.199675 0.201524 0.20145
Korean won 0.000557116 0.000558 0.0005565 0.0005482
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43458 2.43629 2.43835 2.44208
Malaysian ringgit 0.169379 0.169795 0.170174 0.170552
Mauritian rupee 0.0159927 0.0160322 0.016048 0.0160978
Mexican peso 0.0382167 0.0386003 0.0392946 0.0397939
New Zealand dollar 0.456516 0.457174 0.455925 0.452559
Norwegian krone 0.0702346 0.0707121 0.0706288 0.0701505
Omani rial 1.93056 1.93288 1.93609 1.93905
Peruvian sol 0.198874 0.199098 0.200098
Philippine peso 0.0131502 0.0130983 0.0130351
Polish zloty 0.193026 0.192711 0.193328 0.192742
Qatari riyal 0.203929 0.204173 0.204513 0.204826
Russian ruble 0.00813142 0.0081058 0.0082081 0.0083264
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197947 0.198184 0.198514 0.198818
Singapore dollar 0.568117 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527
South African rand 0.0414266 0.0416293 0.0418375 0.0418895
Swedish krona 0.0725556 0.0726077 0.0724906 0.0716612
Swiss franc 0.87186 0.868772 0.865916 0.861627
Thai baht 0.0216156 0.0217263 0.0217129 0.0216407
Trinidadian dollar 0.110044 0.110261 0.110644
U.A.E. dirham 0.202124 0.202367 0.202703 0.203013
Uruguayan peso 0.0184241 0.0184901 0.0185261
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
