The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Aug-24 21-Aug-24 20-Aug-24 19-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104057 0.104135 0.104234 0.104409 Euro 0.826553 0.826131 0.825124 0.823179 Japanese yen 0.005107 0.0051255 0.0050849 0.0050424 U.K. pound 0.9739 0.969195 0.968054 0.965471 U.S. dollar 0.742302 0.743191 0.744428 0.745566 Algerian dinar 0.00554607 0.0055515 0.0055583 0.0055562 Australian dollar 0.500312 0.501059 0.500181 0.498336 Botswana pula 0.0556727 0.0557393 0.055981 0.0558429 Brazilian real 0.133705 0.135864 0.13649 0.13748 Brunei dollar 0.568117 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527 Canadian dollar 0.546786 0.546289 0.546162 Chilean peso 0.000807754 0.0008056 0.000801 0.0007984 Czech koruna 0.0329283 0.0329122 0.0327927 0.0327003 Danish krone 0.11077 0.110719 0.110572 0.110322 Indian rupee 0.00884147 0.0088561 0.0088855 0.0088842 Israeli New Shekel 0.199329 0.199675 0.201524 0.20145 Korean won 0.000557116 0.000558 0.0005565 0.0005482 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43458 2.43629 2.43835 2.44208 Malaysian ringgit 0.169379 0.169795 0.170174 0.170552 Mauritian rupee 0.0159927 0.0160322 0.016048 0.0160978 Mexican peso 0.0382167 0.0386003 0.0392946 0.0397939 New Zealand dollar 0.456516 0.457174 0.455925 0.452559 Norwegian krone 0.0702346 0.0707121 0.0706288 0.0701505 Omani rial 1.93056 1.93288 1.93609 1.93905 Peruvian sol 0.198874 0.199098 0.200098 Philippine peso 0.0131502 0.0130983 0.0130351 Polish zloty 0.193026 0.192711 0.193328 0.192742 Qatari riyal 0.203929 0.204173 0.204513 0.204826 Russian ruble 0.00813142 0.0081058 0.0082081 0.0083264 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197947 0.198184 0.198514 0.198818 Singapore dollar 0.568117 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527 South African rand 0.0414266 0.0416293 0.0418375 0.0418895 Swedish krona 0.0725556 0.0726077 0.0724906 0.0716612 Swiss franc 0.87186 0.868772 0.865916 0.861627 Thai baht 0.0216156 0.0217263 0.0217129 0.0216407 Trinidadian dollar 0.110044 0.110261 0.110644 U.A.E. dirham 0.202124 0.202367 0.202703 0.203013 Uruguayan peso 0.0184241 0.0184901 0.0185261 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

