Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat

LONDON: Arsenal will need no reminders of the threat posed by Aston Villa when they travel to the Midlands on Saturday for an early test of their Premier League title credentials.

It was a 2-0 defeat by Villa in north London in April that effectively cost Arsenal the title as late goals by Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins put the race in Manchester City’s hands.

Arsenal won their remaining six games but the damage was done and they finished two points behind City as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a record-breaking fourth successive English crown.

While there is a possibility that City, if found guilty of the numerous financial charges levelled against them, could face punishment in the New Year, on the pitch they are likely to be as relentless as ever.

Which means the margins for error for any club trying to loosen their grip on the Premier League crown are tiny. Arsenal have certainly been making confident noises at the start of the new campaign, which they began with a 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But a trip to Villa Park will offer a more accurate yardstick as to their early-season form. Villa finished fourth last season under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and are being tipped to back that up with another strong showing this season.

“I feel that the club is moving forward every year,” goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who signed an extended contract this week, told Villa’s website. “I have achieved everything as an international for Argentina and I still think that we can win a trophy here.”

Rangers beat Motherwell to close on Celtic

Before Villa and Arsenal kick off in Saturday’s late game, Manchester City host newly-promoted Ipswich Town whose long-awaited Premier League return was marked by a home defeat by Liverpool.

The weekend’s action begins on the south coast where Brighton and Hove Albion, who lead the new table after a 3-0 win at Everton last week, host Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s side opened their campaign with a win over Fulham thanks to a late goal by debutant Joshua Zirkzee but it was hardly a convincing display. Debate about the United manager’s future is likely to rumble on unless his side show tangible evidence of improvement on last season when they finished eighth.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are expected to be challenging the likes of Villa and United for a top-four berth, face Everton on Saturday with new big-money striker Dominic Solanke looking to make an impact after a quiet debut in the 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Leicester City on Monday.

Everton, who have managed one win in their last 23 Premier League games against Tottenham, need an instant response to their Brighton loss to banish the talk of yet another season-long battle at the wrong end of the table.

Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot gets his home debut on Sunday with his side hosting Brentford while Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca will seek his first league points with the Blues travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers.