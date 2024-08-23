AGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
AIRLINK 136.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DCL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
DGKC 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.08%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
FFBL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.48%)
MLCF 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
NBP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 135.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.56%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
PTC 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
SEARL 60.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.26%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TOMCL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
TPLP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TREET 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.19%)
UNITY 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 29.1 (0.35%)
BR30 26,473 Increased By 72.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,042 Increased By 248.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,072 Increased By 50 (0.2%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 11:09am

LONDON: Arsenal will need no reminders of the threat posed by Aston Villa when they travel to the Midlands on Saturday for an early test of their Premier League title credentials.

It was a 2-0 defeat by Villa in north London in April that effectively cost Arsenal the title as late goals by Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins put the race in Manchester City’s hands.

Arsenal won their remaining six games but the damage was done and they finished two points behind City as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a record-breaking fourth successive English crown.

While there is a possibility that City, if found guilty of the numerous financial charges levelled against them, could face punishment in the New Year, on the pitch they are likely to be as relentless as ever.

Which means the margins for error for any club trying to loosen their grip on the Premier League crown are tiny. Arsenal have certainly been making confident noises at the start of the new campaign, which they began with a 2-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But a trip to Villa Park will offer a more accurate yardstick as to their early-season form. Villa finished fourth last season under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and are being tipped to back that up with another strong showing this season.

“I feel that the club is moving forward every year,” goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who signed an extended contract this week, told Villa’s website. “I have achieved everything as an international for Argentina and I still think that we can win a trophy here.”

Rangers beat Motherwell to close on Celtic

Before Villa and Arsenal kick off in Saturday’s late game, Manchester City host newly-promoted Ipswich Town whose long-awaited Premier League return was marked by a home defeat by Liverpool.

The weekend’s action begins on the south coast where Brighton and Hove Albion, who lead the new table after a 3-0 win at Everton last week, host Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s side opened their campaign with a win over Fulham thanks to a late goal by debutant Joshua Zirkzee but it was hardly a convincing display. Debate about the United manager’s future is likely to rumble on unless his side show tangible evidence of improvement on last season when they finished eighth.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are expected to be challenging the likes of Villa and United for a top-four berth, face Everton on Saturday with new big-money striker Dominic Solanke looking to make an impact after a quiet debut in the 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Leicester City on Monday.

Everton, who have managed one win in their last 23 Premier League games against Tottenham, need an instant response to their Brighton loss to banish the talk of yet another season-long battle at the wrong end of the table.

Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot gets his home debut on Sunday with his side hosting Brentford while Chelsea’s new boss Enzo Maresca will seek his first league points with the Blues travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal

Comments

200 characters

Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply woes

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories