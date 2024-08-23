AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Indian rupee closes higher as focus turns to Powell’s remarks

Reuters Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 04:43pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday, tracking gains in most Asian currencies, as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, expected to shape market expectations for rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.

The rupee closed at 83.89 against the U.S. dollar, higher than its close at 83.9525 in the previous session. The currency strengthened marginally week-on-week.

Most Asian currencies were higher by 0.1% to 0.7% while the dollar index held steady at 101.4.

With an interest rate cut already priced in for the Fed’s September meeting, Powell’s remarks will help investors determine whether the central bank will reduce rates by 25 or 50 basis points.

He is expected to “indicate more confidence that the Fed will begin lowering rates from the next policy meeting in September, although a larger 50 basis points cut will likely require further evidence of labour market deterioration,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee to ignore dovish Fed minutes; bias on downside

The odds of a 50 bps rate cut are currently at about 24%, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Dovish remarks from Powell should help the rupee “slightly,” but are expected to have more of an impact on dollar-rupee forward premiums, a trader at a foreign bank said.

The 1-year implied yield should “move towards 2.15%,” if odds of a 50 bp cut rise after the remarks, the trader added. The 1-year implied yield was at 2.09% on Friday.

Despite positive global cues, strong dollar demand from local importers and outflows from local equities have kept a lid on the rupee’s gains over recent sessions.

Overseas investors have withdrawn about $2.1 billion from Indian stocks over August so far, according to stock depository data.

