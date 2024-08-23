CM directs elimination of crime hotspots across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to take swift action to eliminate crime hotspots in all regions of Punjab.

While addressing a meeting held here on Thursday to review the performance of police, the CM assigned a task to police to immediately address the rising incidents of road robberies across the province.

Emphasizing the need to ensure safe travel on roads and reduce the crime rate in every district, the CM also asked the police to stop the incidents of street robberies immediately. She also ordered police authorities to ensure safe travel on roads.

She directed to bring down the crime rate in every district in any case. In order to protect the traders and shopkeepers, the incidents of robbery should be dealt with iron hands, she said, adding: “The incidents of robbery and other crimes on the roads of small and big cities are absolutely not acceptable.”

