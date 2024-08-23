AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Nikkei ends at 3-week high

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a three-week high on Thursday, recovering from the index’s sharpest drop in 37 years hit earlier this month, but caution ahead of remarks from central bank heads in Japan and the US capped gains.

The Nikkei rose 0.68% to 38,211.01, its highest close since Aug. 1.

“The market was cautious ahead of the remarks by the Bank of Japan Governor (Kazuo) Ueda as well as Federal Reserve Chair (Jerome) Powell later this week,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Also, with the Nikkei recovering to this level, some players wanted to sell stocks at a rally.” The Nikkei plunged 12.4% on Aug. 5 in its biggest decline since the 1987 Black Monday crash but bounced back 10% the following day.

The index is still below its July peak above 42,000 but has risen 23% from its Aug. 5 low.

Foreign investors exited Japanese cash equities worth 47.9 billion yen ($329.78 million) in the week ended Aug. 17, after about 521.9 billion worth of net purchases in the prior week.

