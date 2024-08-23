‘Red Zone’ sealed in view of protest by religious parties, PTI

ISLAMABAD: Life in the federal capital came to a standstill following the roads’ blockage by law enforcement agencies in a bid to avert the protesters from entering the Red Zone after the religious parties announced to assemble outside the Supreme Court on Thursday against Mubarak Sani case decision.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed the Red Zone by placing containers in the wake of religious parties protest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering.

The administration also blocked other roads leading to the Red Zone and the federal capital by placing shipping containers.

The authorities placed containers at Faizabad, at some places Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Rawat T crossing, Peshawar GTRoad, and at several other roads in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi causing

traffic jams.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at D-Chowk, Faizabad interchange, Murree road, and other areas to prevent the entry of protesters into Islamabad. Containers were placed at different locations; however, a small passage had been left for motorists.

The district administration also keep all the public and private educational institutions closed in the city.

The administration made the decision in view of a scheduled jalsa of the PTI and a protest call by a religious party.

Due to the blockage of roads, motorists faced problems and majority of people did not reach their destination on time. However, following the rescheduling of its public gathering for September 8, the administration opened all roads leading to the capital city. However, they kept the Red Zone sealed and put security on high alert in and outside of the Red Zone as the hearing of the Mubarak Sani case continued till late evening.

Due to sealing of Red Zone heavy rush of motorists was observed at Margalla Road – one of the entry points which was kept open for going to the Red Zone.

