AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-23

‘Red Zone’ sealed in view of protest by religious parties, PTI

Fazal Sher Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: Life in the federal capital came to a standstill following the roads’ blockage by law enforcement agencies in a bid to avert the protesters from entering the Red Zone after the religious parties announced to assemble outside the Supreme Court on Thursday against Mubarak Sani case decision.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed the Red Zone by placing containers in the wake of religious parties protest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering.

The administration also blocked other roads leading to the Red Zone and the federal capital by placing shipping containers.

The authorities placed containers at Faizabad, at some places Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Rawat T crossing, Peshawar GTRoad, and at several other roads in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi causing

traffic jams.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at D-Chowk, Faizabad interchange, Murree road, and other areas to prevent the entry of protesters into Islamabad. Containers were placed at different locations; however, a small passage had been left for motorists.

The district administration also keep all the public and private educational institutions closed in the city.

The administration made the decision in view of a scheduled jalsa of the PTI and a protest call by a religious party.

Due to the blockage of roads, motorists faced problems and majority of people did not reach their destination on time. However, following the rescheduling of its public gathering for September 8, the administration opened all roads leading to the capital city. However, they kept the Red Zone sealed and put security on high alert in and outside of the Red Zone as the hearing of the Mubarak Sani case continued till late evening.

Due to sealing of Red Zone heavy rush of motorists was observed at Margalla Road – one of the entry points which was kept open for going to the Red Zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI ICT law enforcement agencies

Comments

200 characters

‘Red Zone’ sealed in view of protest by religious parties, PTI

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories