AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Gold slips as dollar, yields rebound

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

BENGALURU: Gold prices fell more than 1% on Thursday, pressured by a rebound in the dollar and higher Treasury yields, while traders looked forward to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for more cues on rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 1.2% at $2,480.75 per ounce, as of 10:09 a.m. ET (1409 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday. US gold futures slipped 1.2% to $2,517.80.

“We have an uptick in the two-year yields and an uptick in the dollar index... Gold has had an incredible run three sessions ago. It made new all-time highs, so it’s natural for traders to take some profits on this type of move,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

The dollar index rose 0.5% against its rivals after data showed US jobless claims rose more than expected last week. Benchmark US 10-year yields also climbed. Market focus now shifts to Powell’s speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting showed that the officials were strongly inclined toward a rate cut next month. “If Chair Powell can express greater confidence for a September rate cut, such dovish signals should trigger another spike for gold,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

At least two Fed officials on Thursday expressed their support for a rate cut at the US central bank’s policy meeting next month. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Most brokerages forecast a 25 basis points interest rate reduction by the Fed in September, while J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo expect a 50 bps rate cut.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips as dollar, yields rebound

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories