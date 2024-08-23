AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-23

US natgas prices slide

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 3% to a two-week low on Thursday on forecasts for less hot weather over the next two weeks that should reduce the amount of gas electric power generators burn to keep air conditioners humming.

That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week’s build was smaller than normal for a 13th time in the past 14 weeks, including the rare summer withdrawal during the week ended Aug. 9. That withdrawal was the first weekly decline in August since 2006.

Analysts forecast US utilities added 29 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 16. That compares with an increase of 23 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average rise of 41 bcf for this time of year.

If correct, that will leave gas stocks about 12% above normal for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.7 cents, or 3.1%, to $2.110 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:03 a.m. EDT (1303 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 6.

In the spot market, pipeline constraints caused next-day gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian Shale in West Texas to average in negative territory again for a record 28th time this year.

Waha prices first averaged below zero in 2019. It happened 17 times in 2019, six in 2020 and once in 2023.

Producers increase and decrease output in reaction to prices, but it usually takes a few months for changes in drilling activity to show up in the production data.

Average monthly spot prices at the US Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana hit a 12-month high of $3.18 per mmBtu in January before dropping to a 44-month low of $1.72 in February and a 32-year low of $1.49 in March, according to Reuters and federal energy data.

In reaction to that price plunge, producers cut average monthly output from 106.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in February to 102.7 bcfd in March, 101.5 bcfd in April and a 17-month low of 101.3 bcfd in May, according to federal energy data.

Winter storms at the start of the year caused output to fall from a record 106.3 bcfd in December to 103.6 bcfd in January.

As monthly spot Henry Hub prices increased to $1.60 per mmBtu in April, $2.12 in May and $2.54 in June, some producers, including EQT and Chesapeake Energy, started to increase drilling activities, boosting output to 101.0 bcfd in June and 103.4 bcfd in July.

But with average spot Henry Hub prices back down to $2.08 per mmBtu in July and $2.02 so far in August, analysts said output would likely decline as some producers reduce drilling activities again.

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the US Lower 48 US states has slid to an average of 102.3 bcfd so far in August, down from 103.4 bcfd in July.

LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, will rise from 103.7 bcfd this week to 103.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG’s outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big US LNG export plants rose to 12.9 bcfd so far in August, up from 11.9 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December 2023.

US natural gas natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices slide

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories