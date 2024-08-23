AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Aug 23, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (August 22, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        235        18,035        18,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        252        19,328        19,328          NIL
===========================================================================

