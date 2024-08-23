Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

Around, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,950 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. The price of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 2 per Kg and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

