KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR20.219 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,499.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.128 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.339 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.819 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.486 billion), Silver (PKR 1.292 billion), Platinum (PKR1.224 billion), Palladium (PKR 262.558 million), SP 500 (PKR 249.266 million), Natural Gas (PKR 211.356 million), Copper (PKR 117.430 million), Japan Equity (PKR 52.645 million), Brent (PKR 27.460 million) and Aluminum (PKR 7.835 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 13.118 million were traded.

