WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 22, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Aug-24 20-Aug-24 19-Aug-24 16-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104135 0.104234 0.104409 0.104247
Euro 0.826131 0.825124 0.823179 0.821988
Japanese yen 0.0051255 0.0050849 0.0050424 0.0050196
U.K. pound 0.969195 0.968054 0.965471 0.965205
U.S. dollar 0.743191 0.744428 0.745566 0.74767
Algerian dinar 0.0055515 0.0055583 0.0055562 0.0055626
Australian dollar 0.501059 0.500181 0.498336 0.495705
Botswana pula 0.0557393 0.055981 0.0558429 0.0557762
Brazilian real 0.135864 0.13649 0.13748 0.136871
Brunei dollar 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031
Canadian dollar 0.546289 0.546162 0.545466
Chilean peso 0.0008056 0.000801 0.0007984 0.0008027
Czech koruna 0.0329122 0.0327927 0.0327003 0.0325626
Danish krone 0.110719 0.110572 0.110322 0.110162
Indian rupee 0.0088561 0.0088855 0.0088842 0.0089055
Israeli New Shekel 0.199675 0.201524 0.20145 0.203006
Korean won 0.000558 0.0005565 0.0005482 0.0005492
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43629 2.43835 2.44208
Malaysian ringgit 0.169795 0.170174 0.170552 0.16847
Mauritian rupee 0.0160322 0.016048 0.0160978 0.0161071
Mexican peso 0.0386003 0.0392946 0.0397939 0.0401481
New Zealand dollar 0.457174 0.455925 0.452559 0.448789
Norwegian krone 0.0707121 0.0706288 0.0701505 0.0695507
Omani rial 1.93288 1.93609 1.93905
Peruvian sol 0.199098 0.200098 0.200019
Philippine peso 0.0130983 0.0130351 0.0131087
Polish zloty 0.192711 0.193328 0.192742 0.192134
Qatari riyal 0.204173 0.204513 0.204826
Russian ruble 0.0081058 0.0082081 0.0083264 0.0084097
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198184 0.198514 0.198818
Singapore dollar 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031
South African rand 0.0416293 0.0418375 0.0418895 0.0416655
Swedish krona 0.0726077 0.0724906 0.0716612 0.0712079
Swiss franc 0.868772 0.865916 0.861627 0.861321
Thai baht 0.0217263 0.0217129 0.0216407 0.0213072
Trinidadian dollar 0.110044 0.110261 0.110644 0.111088
U.A.E. dirham 0.202367 0.202703 0.203013
Uruguayan peso 0.0184241 0.0184901 0.0185261 0.0185383
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
