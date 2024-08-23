AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 22, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Aug-24      20-Aug-24      19-Aug-24      16-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104135       0.104234       0.104409       0.104247
Euro                             0.826131       0.825124       0.823179       0.821988
Japanese yen                    0.0051255      0.0050849      0.0050424      0.0050196
U.K. pound                       0.969195       0.968054       0.965471       0.965205
U.S. dollar                      0.743191       0.744428       0.745566        0.74767
Algerian dinar                  0.0055515      0.0055583      0.0055562      0.0055626
Australian dollar                0.501059       0.500181       0.498336       0.495705
Botswana pula                   0.0557393       0.055981      0.0558429      0.0557762
Brazilian real                   0.135864        0.13649        0.13748       0.136871
Brunei dollar                    0.568928       0.568439       0.568527       0.566031
Canadian dollar                  0.546289       0.546162       0.545466
Chilean peso                    0.0008056       0.000801      0.0007984      0.0008027
Czech koruna                    0.0329122      0.0327927      0.0327003      0.0325626
Danish krone                     0.110719       0.110572       0.110322       0.110162
Indian rupee                    0.0088561      0.0088855      0.0088842      0.0089055
Israeli New Shekel               0.199675       0.201524        0.20145       0.203006
Korean won                       0.000558      0.0005565      0.0005482      0.0005492
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43629        2.43835        2.44208
Malaysian ringgit                0.169795       0.170174       0.170552        0.16847
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160322       0.016048      0.0160978      0.0161071
Mexican peso                    0.0386003      0.0392946      0.0397939      0.0401481
New Zealand dollar               0.457174       0.455925       0.452559       0.448789
Norwegian krone                 0.0707121      0.0706288      0.0701505      0.0695507
Omani rial                        1.93288        1.93609        1.93905
Peruvian sol                     0.199098       0.200098       0.200019
Philippine peso                 0.0130983      0.0130351      0.0131087
Polish zloty                     0.192711       0.193328       0.192742       0.192134
Qatari riyal                     0.204173       0.204513       0.204826
Russian ruble                   0.0081058      0.0082081      0.0083264      0.0084097
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.198184       0.198514       0.198818
Singapore dollar                 0.568928       0.568439       0.568527       0.566031
South African rand              0.0416293      0.0418375      0.0418895      0.0416655
Swedish krona                   0.0726077      0.0724906      0.0716612      0.0712079
Swiss franc                      0.868772       0.865916       0.861627       0.861321
Thai baht                       0.0217263      0.0217129      0.0216407      0.0213072
Trinidadian dollar               0.110044       0.110261       0.110644       0.111088
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202367       0.202703       0.203013
Uruguayan peso                  0.0184241      0.0184901      0.0185261      0.0185383
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories