WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 22, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Aug-24 20-Aug-24 19-Aug-24 16-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104135 0.104234 0.104409 0.104247 Euro 0.826131 0.825124 0.823179 0.821988 Japanese yen 0.0051255 0.0050849 0.0050424 0.0050196 U.K. pound 0.969195 0.968054 0.965471 0.965205 U.S. dollar 0.743191 0.744428 0.745566 0.74767 Algerian dinar 0.0055515 0.0055583 0.0055562 0.0055626 Australian dollar 0.501059 0.500181 0.498336 0.495705 Botswana pula 0.0557393 0.055981 0.0558429 0.0557762 Brazilian real 0.135864 0.13649 0.13748 0.136871 Brunei dollar 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031 Canadian dollar 0.546289 0.546162 0.545466 Chilean peso 0.0008056 0.000801 0.0007984 0.0008027 Czech koruna 0.0329122 0.0327927 0.0327003 0.0325626 Danish krone 0.110719 0.110572 0.110322 0.110162 Indian rupee 0.0088561 0.0088855 0.0088842 0.0089055 Israeli New Shekel 0.199675 0.201524 0.20145 0.203006 Korean won 0.000558 0.0005565 0.0005482 0.0005492 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43629 2.43835 2.44208 Malaysian ringgit 0.169795 0.170174 0.170552 0.16847 Mauritian rupee 0.0160322 0.016048 0.0160978 0.0161071 Mexican peso 0.0386003 0.0392946 0.0397939 0.0401481 New Zealand dollar 0.457174 0.455925 0.452559 0.448789 Norwegian krone 0.0707121 0.0706288 0.0701505 0.0695507 Omani rial 1.93288 1.93609 1.93905 Peruvian sol 0.199098 0.200098 0.200019 Philippine peso 0.0130983 0.0130351 0.0131087 Polish zloty 0.192711 0.193328 0.192742 0.192134 Qatari riyal 0.204173 0.204513 0.204826 Russian ruble 0.0081058 0.0082081 0.0083264 0.0084097 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198184 0.198514 0.198818 Singapore dollar 0.568928 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031 South African rand 0.0416293 0.0418375 0.0418895 0.0416655 Swedish krona 0.0726077 0.0724906 0.0716612 0.0712079 Swiss franc 0.868772 0.865916 0.861627 0.861321 Thai baht 0.0217263 0.0217129 0.0216407 0.0213072 Trinidadian dollar 0.110044 0.110261 0.110644 0.111088 U.A.E. dirham 0.202367 0.202703 0.203013 Uruguayan peso 0.0184241 0.0184901 0.0185261 0.0185383 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024