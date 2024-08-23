AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-23

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 22, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (August 22, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13700-13800
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7200-7650
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed)          54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-30000
Gram White                 23000-29000
Gram Black                 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin)           28000-29000
Dal Chana (Thick)          30000-31000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

grain Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories