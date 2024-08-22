AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,361 Increased By 81.1 (0.98%)
BR30 26,389 Increased By 386.5 (1.49%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
FTSE 100 edges higher on rising Fed rate-cut hopes; JD Sports up on strong sales

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 01:44pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index rose on Thursday, as rising optimism around an imminent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve boosted sentiment, while JD Sports gained after the sportswear retailer reported higher quarterly sales.

The blue chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 8,306.87 as of 0715 GMT.

However, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 0.2%, after logging its best day in more than a week on Wednesday. Personal care, drug and grocery shares, and automobile and parts were the top gainers, rising 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

The sub-indexes were lifted by gains in top sectoral players - Unilever and Aston Martin.

On the flip side, heavyweight energy shares slipped 0.7%, leading declines among sectors, after oil prices dropped on global demand concerns.

Personal goods and industrial metal miners were off 0.6% each.

Investors found some comfort in the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting, where a “vast majority” of officials said a September rate cut was likely.

Investors’ focus during the day will be on Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys in the US, UK and other economies, alongside a weekly reading of jobless claims in the US The eagerly anticipated Jackson Hole economic symposium is also on the market’s radar, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to speak on Friday.

The policymaker is expected to acknowledge the case for a September rate cut amid dovish comments from other central bank officials and data adding to the narrative of cooling inflation.

Among individual stocks, JD Sports Fashion jumped 3.2% after the company reported a 2.4% rise in second-quarter underlying sales.

London’s FTSE 100 inches higher as investors await US data, Fed minutes

The stock topped the FTSE 100 index. Ithaca Energy slipped 2.9%, after the North Sea oil and gas company reported a lower first-half net profit.

