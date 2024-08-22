AGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (8.9%)
Chevron to invest about $989mn in India, state minister says

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 11:03am

Chevron plans to invest 83 billion rupees ($989.20 million) in India’s Bengaluru, in what will be the oil and gas firm’s largest tech center outside the United States, a minister with the state government of Karnataka said late Wednesday.

Chevron’s proposed new research and development hub will create 600 engineering jobs, Karnataka Commerce & Industries, and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil said in a post on social media platform X.

Chevron earnings fall as charges, weak margins clip 2023 profits

The billion-dollar investment will be spread over 5-6 years, with the company aiming to hire over 600 employees by the end of 2025, Akshay Sahni, the incoming head of Chevron India, said in an interview with the Times of India published on Wednesday.

