Palm rises on Dalian strength, softer ringgit

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by gains in Dalian palm oil and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.32%, to 3,766 ringgit ($860.41) a metric ton by 0249 GMT.

Palm oil climbs to two-week high on muted Indonesia supply outlook

The contract traded in a range of 3,741 to 3,773 ringgit in early trade.

Fundamentals