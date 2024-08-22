AGL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.47%)
AIRLINK 134.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.15%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.4%)
DGKC 81.99 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.78%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.91%)
FFBL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.91%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
HUMNL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
KOSM 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
MLCF 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.83%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
OGDC 135.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.16%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.66%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
SEARL 57.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
TRG 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.5%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 88.6 (1.07%)
BR30 26,364 Increased By 361.2 (1.39%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 587.2 (0.75%)
KSE30 25,071 Increased By 181.6 (0.73%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on Dalian strength, softer ringgit

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, underpinned by gains in Dalian palm oil and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.32%, to 3,766 ringgit ($860.41) a metric ton by 0249 GMT.

Palm oil climbs to two-week high on muted Indonesia supply outlook

The contract traded in a range of 3,741 to 3,773 ringgit in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s palm oil contract gained 0.73%, while the most-active soyoil contract was down 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 fell between 16.7% and 18.4% from a month earlier, data from cargo surveyors Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, inched lower for a second straight session. A weaker ringgit makes the vegetable oil more attractive to foreign currency holders.

  • Palm oil may retest resistance of 3,782 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could confirm both a target of 3,809 ringgit and an inverted head-and-shoulders.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises on Dalian strength, softer ringgit

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Read more stories