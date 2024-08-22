AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed positive adjustment of Rs 5.7622 per unit in KE’s tariff for the months of May and June 2024 to recover additional amount of about Rs 10 billion from consumers under FCA, in the bills of October and November 2024.

The KE had sought positive adjustment of Rs 5.92 per unit in tariff for both months to recover additional amount of Rs 10.036 billion, however, the Authority has not allowed some costs claimed by the power utility company.

Nepra has also issued notification required to implement its decision by the government as well as the power utility company.

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

The Nepra held public hearing on KE’s application on July 30, 2024 to hear views of commentators and viewpoint of the power utility company.

FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers and to be shown be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers, in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of May 2024 and June in the billing month of October and November 2024 respectively.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, K-Electric shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

vivid reader Aug 22, 2024 09:37am
10 b fuel purchase in 2 months , where is details , , is this paid to local refinery, RLNG , SSGC , imported coal . psoc .etc It is my request to nepra to disclose such information
