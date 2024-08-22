HR violations in IIOJK, Palestine constitute trial of world conscience: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that severe human rights violation in IIOJK and Palestine warrant immediate attention of the civilised world.

The speaker also said that gross human rights violation in Kashmir and Palestine is the trial of the conscience of the modern world.

According to statement issued by National Assembly Secretariat Directorate General of Media: “resolving Kashmir Issue as per resolutions of the United Nation Security Council is pivotal for regional peace and stability, and immediate ceasefire in Gaza is also essential for ending the Palestinian Genocide.”

The Speaker expressed these views during his meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan is the least contributor to climate change but the most severely-affected Nation due to devastating impact of climate change. He said that the issue of global climate change requires global efforts.

While highlighting the friendly ties between both nations, the Speaker said that both Pakistan and Belarus enjoy cordial ties based upon shared interests. He expressed resolve to further strengthen relations between both nations. He said that Pakistan is blessed with vast potential in energy and trade.

The Speaker stated that Pakistan-Belarus Bilateral Relations are characterised by mutual respect. He further underscored that Pakistan-Belarus ties would further expand by collaboration in economic, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

During the meeting, matters related to enhancing bilateral relations, including trade and parliamentary relations, were deliberated upon in detail. Both sides also expressed determination to further strengthen bilateral relations, he said.

The President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, remarked that Belarus attaches great importance to its close ties with Pakistan.

While expressing the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, he added, “Pakistan has great potential in energy, trade and agriculture sectors.”

