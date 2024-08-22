AGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
2024-08-22

China says it is ‘seriously concerned’ about US nuclear strategic report

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

BEIJING: China is seriously concerned about a report that said the United Stated approved a nuclear strategic plan to focus on China’s rapid expansion in its nuclear arsenal, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“The US is peddling the China nuclear threat narrative, finding excuses to seek strategic advantage,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

According to a report by the New York Times, US President Joe Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan that focused on China’s quickly growing arsenal, but also seeks to prepare the U.S for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from China, Russia and North Korea.

“China is seriously concerned about the relevant report, and the facts have fully proved that the United States has constantly stirred up the so-called China nuclear threat theory in recent years,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing.

The White House said on Tuesday that the classified nuclear strategic plan approved by Biden this year is not a response to a single country or threat.

The US has consistently pointed to China’s expansive and growing nuclear weaponry. An annual report by the Pentagon last October said China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in its arsenal, and will probably have over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

