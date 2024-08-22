Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east

MYRNOHRAD (Ukraine): Ukrainian civilians on Wednesday fled areas close to the frontline as Russian troops steadily seized more territory across the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian army has captured several towns and villages in recent days, even as Moscow scrambles to fight off a Ukrainian counterattack into its western Kursk region.

Civilians in Myrnograd — under 10 kilometres (six miles) from the frontline — told AFP that increased shelling had finally prompted some people to leave, two and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“I need to leave, because the situation is really getting worse. Every day, not even every day, but every hour, like an avalanche,” said Maksim, a 40-year-old mine worker.

A recent strike hit the nine-storey residential building where he lives smashed the windows.

“Thank God I wasn’t home ... but I decided to leave, because life is precious.”

AFP reporters saw civilians watching as houses burned after a Russian shelling attack on the small town. Firefighters tackled a blaze at another house hit in a recent barrage.