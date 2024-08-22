AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AIRLINK 136.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.71%)
BOP 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 80.66 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (3.08%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.14%)
FFBL 43.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.56%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.52%)
MLCF 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.38%)
NBP 52.52 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2%)
OGDC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SEARL 57.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 53.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,327 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,255 Increased By 252.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 78,512 Increased By 250.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 24,959 Increased By 69.7 (0.28%)
Markets Print 2024-08-22

HK stocks end lower as JD.com drags; China shares slip

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by JD.com following a stake sale by top shareholder Walmart, while China shares also fell.

Walmart is seeking to raise up to $3.74 billion by selling its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com , according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, as the US retailer focuses on its own operations in China.

JD.com tumbled 8.7% and dragged tech shares down 1.9% in Hong Kong.

Electric vehicle maker Xpeng fell 2.2% after it forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations and missed June-quarter sales estimates.

Some video game and related concept stocks jumped, with Zhejiang Publishing & Media up 10%, after a new video game title was launched on Tuesday by a Tencent-backed startup and became the most-played game on a major online platform.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.35% at 2,856.58.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.33%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.55%, the consumer staples sector down 0.81%, the real estate index down 1.03% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.72%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.28% lower and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.603%.

The Hang Seng index was down 135.36 points or 0.77% at 17,345.53. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.97% to 6,121.49.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.29%.

At 07:48, the yuan was quoted at 7.1344 per US dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 7.1297.

HK stocks

