AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AIRLINK 136.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.71%)
BOP 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 80.66 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (3.08%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.14%)
FFBL 43.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.56%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.52%)
MLCF 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.38%)
NBP 52.52 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2%)
OGDC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PPL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SEARL 57.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 53.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,327 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,255 Increased By 252.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 78,512 Increased By 250.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 24,959 Increased By 69.7 (0.28%)
Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen drags ahead of US jobs

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday as yen gains weighed on domestic stocks.

The Japanese currency strengthened back to the 145 levels per dollar after falling as far as 147.34 the previous day, although a halt in the yen’s rise helped narrow equity losses in the Asian afternoon. Nikkei finished 0.3% lower at 37,951.8 after falling 1% in early trade, while the broader Topix fell 0.2% to 2,664.86.

Japanese equities have bounced between gains and losses this week as the yen fluctuated.

A stronger yen tends to drag on exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

It was trading around 145.74 per dollar when the market closed, after touching a high of 144.945.

“There are still structural themes supporting Japanese equity markets, but yen risks keep us neutral in our tactical view,” said Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo.

A wide berth of shares traded in the red, with major chip-related shares among them also weighing on the Nikkei following declines in their US peers.

Tokyo Electron fell 1.4%, while Advantest and Shin-Etsu Chemical were both down about 2%.

Among other shares, Seven & I Holdings was up 5.8% after slumping on Tuesday as investors continued to weigh a takeover proposal from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard .

Cosmetic company Shiseido slid about 6% to become the biggest percentage loser.

Uniqlo parent firm and Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing ticked down 0.5%.

Markets now await the release of preliminary benchmark revisions to US employment data for the 12 months through March, due later on Wednesday.

A revision closer to

1 million fewer jobs

created than previously estimated could renew

concerns about the

US labour market and generate more market volatility, said Saxo’s Chanana.

Nikkei

