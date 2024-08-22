WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 21, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 20-Aug-24 19-Aug-24 16-Aug-24 15-Aug-24
Chinese yuan 0.104234 0.104409 0.104247 0.104371
Euro 0.825124 0.823179 0.821988 0.822597
Japanese yen 0.0050849 0.0050424 0.0050196 0.0050724
U.K. pound 0.968054 0.965471 0.965205 0.960319
U.S. dollar 0.744428 0.745566 0.74767 0.747068
Algerian dinar 0.0055583 0.0055562 0.0055626 0.0055676
Australian dollar 0.500181 0.498336 0.495705 0.494559
Botswana pula 0.055981 0.0558429 0.0557762 0.0555819
Brazilian real 0.13748 0.136871 0.136713
Brunei dollar 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031 0.566948
Canadian dollar 0.546162 0.545466 0.544709
Chilean peso 0.000801 0.0007984 0.0008027
Czech koruna 0.0327927 0.0327003 0.0325626 0.0326444
Danish krone 0.110572 0.110322 0.110162
Indian rupee 0.0088855 0.0088842 0.0089055
Israeli New Shekel 0.201524 0.20145 0.203006 0.201095
Korean won 0.0005565 0.0005482 0.0005492
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43835 2.44208 2.44539
Malaysian ringgit 0.170174 0.170552 0.16847 0.168296
Mauritian rupee 0.016048 0.0160978 0.0161071
Mexican peso 0.0397939 0.0401481 0.0400545
New Zealand dollar 0.455925 0.452559 0.448789 0.447718
Norwegian krone 0.0706288 0.0701505 0.0695507 0.0700348
Omani rial 1.93609 1.93905 1.94296
Peruvian sol 0.200098 0.200019 0.200233
Philippine peso 0.0130983 0.0130351 0.0131087 0.0131159
Polish zloty 0.193328 0.192742 0.192134
Qatari riyal 0.204513 0.204826 0.205238
Russian ruble 0.0082081 0.0083264 0.0084097 0.0084133
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198514 0.198818 0.199218
Singapore dollar 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031 0.566948
South African rand 0.0418375 0.0418895 0.0416655 0.0414591
Swedish krona 0.0724906 0.0716612 0.0712079 0.0714463
Swiss franc 0.865916 0.861627 0.861321 0.862416
Thai baht 0.0217129 0.0216407 0.0213072 0.0212919
Trinidadian dollar 0.110644 0.111088 0.110634
U.A.E. dirham 0.202703 0.203013 0.203422
Uruguayan peso 0.0185261 0.0185383 0.0185239
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
