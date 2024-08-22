WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 21, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Aug-24 19-Aug-24 16-Aug-24 15-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104234 0.104409 0.104247 0.104371 Euro 0.825124 0.823179 0.821988 0.822597 Japanese yen 0.0050849 0.0050424 0.0050196 0.0050724 U.K. pound 0.968054 0.965471 0.965205 0.960319 U.S. dollar 0.744428 0.745566 0.74767 0.747068 Algerian dinar 0.0055583 0.0055562 0.0055626 0.0055676 Australian dollar 0.500181 0.498336 0.495705 0.494559 Botswana pula 0.055981 0.0558429 0.0557762 0.0555819 Brazilian real 0.13748 0.136871 0.136713 Brunei dollar 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031 0.566948 Canadian dollar 0.546162 0.545466 0.544709 Chilean peso 0.000801 0.0007984 0.0008027 Czech koruna 0.0327927 0.0327003 0.0325626 0.0326444 Danish krone 0.110572 0.110322 0.110162 Indian rupee 0.0088855 0.0088842 0.0089055 Israeli New Shekel 0.201524 0.20145 0.203006 0.201095 Korean won 0.0005565 0.0005482 0.0005492 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43835 2.44208 2.44539 Malaysian ringgit 0.170174 0.170552 0.16847 0.168296 Mauritian rupee 0.016048 0.0160978 0.0161071 Mexican peso 0.0397939 0.0401481 0.0400545 New Zealand dollar 0.455925 0.452559 0.448789 0.447718 Norwegian krone 0.0706288 0.0701505 0.0695507 0.0700348 Omani rial 1.93609 1.93905 1.94296 Peruvian sol 0.200098 0.200019 0.200233 Philippine peso 0.0130983 0.0130351 0.0131087 0.0131159 Polish zloty 0.193328 0.192742 0.192134 Qatari riyal 0.204513 0.204826 0.205238 Russian ruble 0.0082081 0.0083264 0.0084097 0.0084133 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198514 0.198818 0.199218 Singapore dollar 0.568439 0.568527 0.566031 0.566948 South African rand 0.0418375 0.0418895 0.0416655 0.0414591 Swedish krona 0.0724906 0.0716612 0.0712079 0.0714463 Swiss franc 0.865916 0.861627 0.861321 0.862416 Thai baht 0.0217129 0.0216407 0.0213072 0.0212919 Trinidadian dollar 0.110644 0.111088 0.110634 U.A.E. dirham 0.202703 0.203013 0.203422 Uruguayan peso 0.0185261 0.0185383 0.0185239 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

