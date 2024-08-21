AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up after payrolls revisions; Fed minutes in focus

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 08:34pm

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched up amid volatile trading on Wednesday, as investors assessed a downward revision in U.S. payrolls data and awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

A Labor Department report showed an estimate for total payroll employment between April 2023 and March 2024 was lowered by 818,000, a 0.5% drop from what was originally reported for the period, as the central bank gears up to start cutting interest rates in September.

The focus is now on the release of minutes from the Fed’s July policy meeting, expected at 2:00 p.m. ET, at which Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible interest rate reduction in September.

Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, said he would look for any signs of dissension about easing policy in the Fed minutes.

“We want to see if there was dissension, and will this lead to a definitive cut (next month)?”

The centerpiece event of the week is the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday, at which Powell will speak. Market participants will look for hints in his comments on the pace of monetary policy easing following a batch of mixed economic data recently.

Wall St dips in lead up to Jackson Hole event; more Fed cues in focus

Financial markets are currently pricing in a near 68% likelihood of a 25 basis-points interest rate cut by the Fed in September, with a 32.5% chance of a super-sized 50 bps cut, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

At 10:47 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.43 points, or 0.24%, to 40,931.40, the S&P 500 gained 28.52 points, or 0.51%, to 5,625.64 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 121.8 points, or 0.68%, to 17,938.73.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in gains, with consumer staples among top advancers, helped by Target’s 13% jump after the retailer raised its annual profit forecast.

The blue-chips Dow underperformed, weighed down by rate-sensitive financials stocks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed marginally lower on Tuesday, breaking their recent winning streak.

Risk appetite had returned to global equities last week following sharp declines earlier this month, boosted by the likelihood of rate cuts from the U.S. central bank in September, with all three major U.S. benchmarks now at levels seen before the sell-off.

Among others, TJX Cos rose 5.5% after the off-price retailer lifted its annual profit forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com dropped 6.3% after Reuters reported that Walmart, the company’s biggest shareholder, has sold its entire stake in the firm.

Macy’s lowered its annual net sales forecast, sending the retailer’s shares down 13.6%.

Ford Motor rose 1.1% after the automaker reshuffled its electric vehicle plans.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a1.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 35 new lows.

Wall Street NASDAQ Wall Street indexes

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up after payrolls revisions; Fed minutes in focus

Making good progress with IMF to secure Board approval during September, says Aurangzeb

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Karsaz Road accident: accused sent to jail on judicial remand

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel rescue Pakistan in first Test against Bangladesh

Oil prices steady after days of losses

PM Shehbaz to Address UNGA on September 26, UN’s Provisional Schedule Reveals

Read more stories