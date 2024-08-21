Karsaz Road accident: accused sent to jail on judicial remand

A Karachi city court on Wednesday sent a woman to jail in judicial remand for allegedly being responsible for a deadly accident on Karsaz Road earlier this week, which killed at least two people.

On Monday, a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser overturned on Karsaz Road before ramming into a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to a man named Imran Arif and his daughter Amna Arif. Both the father and daughter succumbed to the injuries.

A media report suggested that the vehicle also hit two more motorcycles and overturned after colliding with a car parked on the road.

The police arrested the driver, named Natasha Danish in the FIR, and booked her in multiple charges.

The police produced the accused to the court on Wednesday, where the court sent her to jail in 14-day judicial remand and asked the investigation officer (IO) to produce a charge sheet on the next hearing.

During the hearing today, Natasha’s lawyer requested for bail that was declined after the IO informed the court that a charge of section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) had been added to the case, which is considered a non-bailable offence.

Earlier, the woman was booked under the sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving), 337G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards).

The police had failed to produce the accused to the court on Tuesday and was granted a one-day custody of the woman by the court.

“Investigation officer did not produce the physical custody of accused and stated that the said accused has been admitted at Jinnah Medical Hospital, Karachi for treatment and she is not in a position to bring to the court,” read the court order on Tuesday.