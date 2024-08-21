AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
Japan welcomes record 3.29 million tourists in July

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2024 05:56pm

TOKYO: Japan welcomed 3.29 million foreign tourists in July, official data showed Wednesday, its second straight monthly record as it turns to tourism for economic growth.

The 3.29 million visitors represented a 41.9 percent increase from a year ago, according to Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

It was also a 10.1 percent rise compared with July 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic halted international travel.

July also surpassed the previous record of 3.13 million visitors who came to Japan a month earlier.

Spain set for record tourist numbers in 2024 after first-half jump

“Visitor numbers rose sharply from such areas as East Asia and Europe where school vacations began and boosted travel demand to Japan,” the JNTO said.

The number of Chinese visitors more than doubled in July from a year ago to 776,500, followed by 757,700 South Koreans, representing a 20.9 percent increase.

Taiwan was the third-biggest with 571,700 visitors, up 35.4 percent.

Increased direct flights from major markets also helped contribute to the July record, the JNTO added.

Japan expects as many as 35 million foreign tourists in 2024.

The yen’s weakness attracted large crowds to Japan this year, with many businesses relying on tourists’ spending power for everything from candies to kimonos.

Japanese officials have also been trying to address the problem of too many tourists at some of Japan’s most popular destinations, such as Mount Fuji and Kyoto.

Officials from the town of Fujikawaguchiko erected a barrier to block a popular view of Mount Fuji in May because of the disruptive behaviour of unruly tourists, although the large screen was taken down this month.

Tourists were also banned from entering private alleys in Kyoto’s famous geisha district as the ancient city tackles overtourism.

