AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium rally pauses on profit taking, technical resistance

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Aluminium prices retreated on Wednesday as investors took profit from an eight-session rally to keep prices below key technical resistance levels.

The most traded three-month contract for aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1% at $2,479 per metric ton as at 1034 GMT. It fell from a five-week high on Tuesday, when prices of raw material alumina in China soared to their highest in three months.

The pause in the aluminium rally is “more technical but not driven by changes in fundamentals”, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank said.

Funds are re-positioning as aluminium prices move a touch away from the major $2,500 technical barrier, he said.

Raw materials remained tight for aluminum, with bauxite shipments from top producer Guinea hit by the rainy season. Ex-China production cuts also lowered global supplies of alumina.

Aluminium hits 5-week high on fund buying, alumina shortage

Copper, meanwhile, rebounded slightly by 0.6% to $9,258 a ton with further gains capped by a five-year high stockpile in warehouses monitored by LME. Growth in metals inventory is typically seen as a sign of weak consumption.

Market participants are also looking ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday for clues about the speed of the U.S. monetary easing cycle.

FOr other metals, lead climbed 1.6% to a three-week high of $2,086 with a continued drop in LME inventory in Asia. Lead stocks had shrunk by 21% to 185,500 metric tons since the start of August.

Its sister metal zinc increased 1.3% to $2,842.

Tin gained 0.7% to $32,505 and nickel lost 0.4% to $16,960.

aluminium Aluminium prices

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium rally pauses on profit taking, technical resistance

PTA chairman blames Pakistan’s internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil prices steady after days of losses

PM Shehbaz to Address UNGA on September 26, UN’s Provisional Schedule Reveals

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Tether to launch stablecoin pegged to UAE’s dirham

Crescent Steel to supply additional coated pipes for K-IV project

Read more stories