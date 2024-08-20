Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan surged on Monday, reaching new record highs in line with the increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs700, bringing it to Rs260,700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs223,508 after it registered an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price clocked in at Rs260,000 after declined by Rs200.

The international rate of gold inched up on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,512 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.