AGL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.33%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
DGKC 77.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.48%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.71%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUBC 146.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.5%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.2%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.02 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.99%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PPL 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.55%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
TOMCL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (5.51%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,262 Increased By 76.8 (0.94%)
BR30 26,011 Increased By 301.9 (1.17%)
KSE100 78,237 Increased By 491.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 24,862 Increased By 78.3 (0.32%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London aluminium snaps seven-day rally as profit-taking weighs

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Aluminium prices in London pulled back on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day rally, after traders locked in some profits and also assessed higher supply and weak demand from top consumer China.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3% at $2,469 per metric ton, as of 0136 GMT, having hit a five-week peak in the previous session.

The most-traded September aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged 0.1% lower to 19,655 yuan ($2,755.89) a ton, taking a pause from a four-day winning streak.

Easing concerns of a US economic slowdown and supply tightness of alumina, the key ingredient to make aluminium, also supported prices earlier this week.

However, the market was plagued by subdued demand in China and ample supply due to strong domestic production and more inflows from Russia.

Investors are also bracing for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due on Friday that could provide clues about the speed of the US monetary easing cycle.

Aluminium hits 5-week high on fund buying, alumina shortage

LME copper shed 0.5% to $9,154 a ton, tin lost 0.6% to $32,100, zinc decreased 0.6% to $2,789, lead climbed 0.4% to $2,062.50 and nickel lost 1.2% to $16,835.

SHFE copper was down nearly 1% at 73,250 yuan, zinc nudged 0.1% lower to 23,260 yuan, lead moved 0.3% lower to 17,500 yuan, tin dropped 0.8% to 262,180 yuan and nickel added 0.1% to 130,080 yuan.

aluminium

Comments

200 characters

London aluminium snaps seven-day rally as profit-taking weighs

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Middle East trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Read more stories