70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

  • Bank, in its report 'Pakistan National Urban Assessment' argues that by issuing stay orders delaying legal procedures and allowing offenders of meter tampering and related ordinances to merely pay a fixed fine, courts contribute to the problem
Recorder Report Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 11:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that up to 70 percent of the serviced population in Pakistan does not pay electricity bills, partly because of an inability to pay but also due to inefficiencies and rampant irregularities in billing and collection.

In a report titled ‘Pakistan National Urban Assessment’, the Bank has claimed that Pakistan’s inadequate tariff regime is a complex issue undermining the Discos financial sustainability.

It particularly besets Discos operations in rural areas, where 50% to 70% of the serviced population does not pay their bill, partly because of an inability to pay but also due to inefficiencies and rampant irregularities in billing and collection.

The Bank argued that by issuing stay orders delaying legal procedures for a year and allowing offenders of meter tampering and related ordinances to merely pay a fixed fine, courts contribute to the problem.

Approval of Rs72bn project by Discos BoDs a must: CDWP bars PPMC from negotiating APMS project with ADB

According to the Bank only the privatised K-Electric is financially sustainable.

The company used to suffer significant losses but recovered after privatization and has since operated from its revenue collections. Despite considerable resistance, it has succeeded in metering its expansive 6,500 kms service area, which goes beyond Karachi to five districts in Sindh and Balochistan, reducing electricity theft and a corresponding loss in income.

Through load-shedding, it has controlled losses from illegal connections that still exist in some areas. Notwithstanding the successful model presented by K-Electric, political issues and strong resistance from trade unions have blocked the privatization of other Discos.

In response, the government is considering segmentising utility operations and infrastructure expansion, e.g. between urban and rural areas, to reduce costs and control losses. The potential of publicly offering the companies on the stock market with the government keeping most of the shares, is also being studied.

Comments

T Aug 21, 2024 07:27am
Exaggerated report, 70pc figure is manipulated data.
KU Aug 21, 2024 09:58am
It's not because of inability or inefficiency but due to official's supervised theft. Farmers n industrialist are often given bribe incentives for reduced bills, yet no one stops it.
dr fahad Aug 21, 2024 10:37am
@T, No , Check data by yourself by discos
Humayun Aug 21, 2024 10:46am
So this is the data on which our policies are made. These institutions are so shameless that they would concoct anything just to push their agenda and we still pander to them to destroy ourselves.
M.junaid Aug 21, 2024 12:07pm
Cm Punjab announced apni chat apna Gar scheme how can I apply this loan scheme
