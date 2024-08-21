AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-21

LCCI, UPTIB sign MoU to strengthen economic ties

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 08:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board (UPTIB) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen economic ties between the business communities of Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing trade, investment, and economic collaboration between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by LCCI President Kashif Anwar and CEO-Pakistan of UPTIB Tajammel Hussain at the LCCI premises in Lahore.

In his address, Kashif Anwar expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, “This MoU is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance bilateral trade relations with the United Kingdom. By facilitating mutual economic cooperation, we are opening doors for business communities to explore new opportunities and strengthen existing ties. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to support our members in every possible way to achieve sustainable economic growth.”

The partnership aims to foster mutual economic cooperation, promote business opportunities and facilitate trade in goods and services among the members of both organizations. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties have committed to exchanging business publications, research reports, market surveys and other relevant materials regularly. Additionally, the MoU outlines plans for organizing B2B meetings, exhibitions, fairs, seminars and conferences to introduce business circles to the economic and export opportunities available in both countries.

The MoU also highlights the importance of resolving trade and commercial disputes through Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, encouraging members of both organizations to utilize the ADR Centers established by LCCI and UPTIB.

The collaboration is expected to create a robust platform for bilateral trade and investment, contributing to the economic growth of both Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The signing of this MoU reflects the shared commitment of LCCI and UPTIB to fostering stronger economic ties and creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Tajammel Hussain, CEO of the UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board said that Pakistan is among 65 countries benefiting from UK duty-free imports under a new trade scheme. He said that UPTIB is committed increase the volume of mutual trade between Pakistan and UK.

CEO UPTIB also revealed plans to attract potential investors to Pakistan aiming to boost economic growth and strengthen trade relations. He assured that importers and exporters would receive comprehensive support in navigating market access, customs procedures and other essential trade-related matters. This initiative is expected to create new opportunities and further integrate Pakistan into the global trading system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI business community Economic ties MoU signed UPTIB

Comments

200 characters

LCCI, UPTIB sign MoU to strengthen economic ties

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories