Iran shuts German cultural centres

TEHRAN: Iran shut two offices linked to Germany’s government on Tuesday, the judiciary said, nearly a month after the closure of religious centre in Germany over ties to the Islamic republic.

“Two branches of illegal centres affiliated with the German government, which violated Iran laws, committed numerous illegal acts and extensive financial violations, were closed on Tuesday by order of the judicial authority,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

It added that “reports of violations by other German-affiliated centres” in Iran had been received and that investigations were ongoing.

Iran’s Nour news agency said the two establishments that were closed were offices of the Goethe-Institut, Germany’s government-funded cultural outreach organisation.

On July 24, Germany banned the Hamburg Islamic Centre over its alleged support for Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, as well its relations with the Islamic republic.