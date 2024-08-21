AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-21

Gold steady near record high as investors seek more Fed cues

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

BENGALURU: Gold held steady near its record high on Tuesday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve minutes and Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for indications on how much the central bank will cut rates this year.

Spot gold was flat at $2,503.05 per ounce by 0514 GMT, slightly below an all-time high of $2,509.65 hit on Friday. US gold futures were nearly unchanged at $2,540.90. “Gold prices have been largely steady in the Asian session, seemingly catching a breather as buyers seek to defend its new record high,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong. “The broader upward trend for gold remains intact, which could see prices eye for a move towards the $2,665 level from a technical perspective.”

Gold prices have rallied more than 20% so far this year on optimism that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in September, robust central bank buying and safe-haven demand stemming from the Middle East tensions.

Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low interest rate environment. The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining meetings of 2024, with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll dismissing recession concerns.

