Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

Some, 1600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 3000 bales of Tando Adam, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between RS 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund,200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,950 per maund, 400 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Pul Bagar were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund (condition), 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund,600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,350 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1100 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 500 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,200 per maund and 200 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 3 and was available at Rs 362 per kg.

