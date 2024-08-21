WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Aug-24 16-Aug-24 15-Aug-24 14-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104409 0.104247 0.104371 0.104454 Euro 0.823179 0.821988 0.822597 0.82255 Japanese yen 0.0050424 0.0050196 0.0050724 0.0050764 U.K. pound 0.965471 0.965205 0.960319 0.958708 U.S. dollar 0.745566 0.74767 0.747068 0.746483 Algerian dinar 0.0055562 0.0055626 0.0055676 0.0055622 Australian dollar 0.498336 0.495705 0.494559 0.495217 Botswana pula 0.0558429 0.0557762 0.0555819 0.0554637 Brazilian real 0.13748 0.136871 0.136713 0.136979 Brunei dollar 0.568527 0.566031 0.566948 0.566505 Canadian dollar 0.546162 0.545466 0.544709 0.544441 Chilean peso 0.0007984 0.0008027 0.0008007 Czech koruna 0.0327003 0.0325626 0.0326444 0.032636 Danish krone 0.110322 0.110162 0.110232 Indian rupee 0.0088842 0.0089055 0.0088934 Israeli New Shekel 0.20145 0.203006 0.201095 0.200076 Korean won 0.0005482 0.0005492 0.0005448 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44208 2.44539 2.44348 Malaysian ringgit 0.170552 0.16847 0.168296 0.168468 Mauritian rupee 0.0160978 0.0161071 0.0160033 Mexican peso 0.0397939 0.0401481 0.0400545 0.0396058 New Zealand dollar 0.452559 0.448789 0.447718 0.450353 Norwegian krone 0.0701505 0.0695507 0.0700348 0.0699059 Omani rial 1.93905 1.94296 1.94144 Peruvian sol 0.200019 0.200233 0.199755 Philippine peso 0.0130351 0.0131087 0.0131159 0.0130652 Polish zloty 0.192742 0.192134 0.191588 Qatari riyal 0.204826 0.205238 0.205078 Russian ruble 0.0083264 0.0084097 0.0084133 0.0082938 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198818 0.199218 0.199062 Singapore dollar 0.568527 0.566031 0.566948 0.566505 South African rand 0.0418895 0.0416655 0.0414591 0.0412745 Swedish krona 0.0716612 0.0712079 0.0714463 0.0716238 Swiss franc 0.861627 0.861321 0.862416 0.865287 Thai baht 0.0216407 0.0213072 0.0212919 0.0213537 Trinidadian dollar 0.110644 0.111088 0.110634 0.11043 U.A.E. dirham 0.203013 0.203422 0.203263 Uruguayan peso 0.0185261 0.0185383 0.0185239 0.0185374 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

