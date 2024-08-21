AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Aug 21, 2024

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 20, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Aug-24      16-Aug-24      15-Aug-24      14-Aug-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104409       0.104247       0.104371       0.104454
Euro                             0.823179       0.821988       0.822597        0.82255
Japanese yen                    0.0050424      0.0050196      0.0050724      0.0050764
U.K. pound                       0.965471       0.965205       0.960319       0.958708
U.S. dollar                      0.745566        0.74767       0.747068       0.746483
Algerian dinar                  0.0055562      0.0055626      0.0055676      0.0055622
Australian dollar                0.498336       0.495705       0.494559       0.495217
Botswana pula                   0.0558429      0.0557762      0.0555819      0.0554637
Brazilian real                    0.13748       0.136871       0.136713       0.136979
Brunei dollar                    0.568527       0.566031       0.566948       0.566505
Canadian dollar                  0.546162       0.545466       0.544709       0.544441
Chilean peso                    0.0007984      0.0008027                     0.0008007
Czech koruna                    0.0327003      0.0325626      0.0326444       0.032636
Danish krone                     0.110322       0.110162                      0.110232
Indian rupee                    0.0088842      0.0089055                     0.0088934
Israeli New Shekel                0.20145       0.203006       0.201095       0.200076
Korean won                      0.0005482      0.0005492                     0.0005448
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44208                       2.44539        2.44348
Malaysian ringgit                0.170552        0.16847       0.168296       0.168468
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160978      0.0161071                     0.0160033
Mexican peso                    0.0397939      0.0401481      0.0400545      0.0396058
New Zealand dollar               0.452559       0.448789       0.447718       0.450353
Norwegian krone                 0.0701505      0.0695507      0.0700348      0.0699059
Omani rial                        1.93905                       1.94296        1.94144
Peruvian sol                     0.200019       0.200233       0.199755
Philippine peso                 0.0130351      0.0131087      0.0131159      0.0130652
Polish zloty                     0.192742       0.192134                      0.191588
Qatari riyal                     0.204826                      0.205238       0.205078
Russian ruble                   0.0083264      0.0084097      0.0084133      0.0082938
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.198818                      0.199218       0.199062
Singapore dollar                 0.568527       0.566031       0.566948       0.566505
South African rand              0.0418895      0.0416655      0.0414591      0.0412745
Swedish krona                   0.0716612      0.0712079      0.0714463      0.0716238
Swiss franc                      0.861627       0.861321       0.862416       0.865287
Thai baht                       0.0216407      0.0213072      0.0212919      0.0213537
Trinidadian dollar               0.110644       0.111088       0.110634        0.11043
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203013                      0.203422       0.203263
Uruguayan peso                  0.0185261      0.0185383      0.0185239      0.0185374
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

