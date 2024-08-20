AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Markets

US stocks tick lower ahead of Fed speech

AFP Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:52pm

NEW YORK: US stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday as traders consolidated recent gains and looked ahead to a key speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the week.

Powell is widely expected to keep the prospect of a September start to interest rate cuts alive during his keynote address to the annual gathering of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and could provide clues on the path and speed of cuts going forward.

Shortly after markets opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 40,974.00, while the S&P 500 was down by the same amount at 5,626.25.

Wall St drifts higher with focus on Jackson Hole meet

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2 percent at 19,813, a day after it jumped by 1.4 percent amid a market comeback.

“We’ve only had one down day since August 5,” Adam Sarhan, from 50 Park Investments, told AFP. “So after a big move up, it’s perfectly normal and healthy to see the market pause and consolidate that move, and that’s what’s happening now.”

Among individual stocks, Palo Alto Networks was up more than six percent after beating earnings expectations, while the home improvement company Lowe’s fell around one percent before paring some losses on disappointing quarterly results.

Powell is set to speak on Friday.

