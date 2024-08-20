AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
World

Hamas says Biden remarks ‘green light’ for Israel to continue aggression in Gaza

  • More than 40,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault in besieged Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023
AFP Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 10:59pm

DOHA: Hamas on Tuesday condemned claims by US President Joe Biden that it was backing away from a Gaza truce deal, calling his remarks a “green light” for Israel to continue aggression in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The “misleading claims… do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is keen to reach a ceasefire” agreement, the Palestinian group said in a statement.

It called Biden’s remarks – which were made on Tuesday as the US president prepared to leave Chicago after a keynote address to the Democratic National Convention – an “American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenceless civilians”.

The statement came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Egypt Tuesday for talks on a Gaza ceasefire.

Gaza civil defence says Israel strike on school kills seven

Blinken, who met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, will afterwards head to Qatar, which along with Egypt is brokering negotiations for a truce in the 10-month-old Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Hamas said Biden’s remarks reflect a clear “American bias” towards Israel and Washington’s complicity in the “war of extermination against defenceless civilians in the Gaza Strip”.

The group said it is committed to a ceasefire framework outlined by Biden on May 31 which he said had been proposed by Israel.

It described the latest US modifications to that plan as “a coup against” the previous framework, accusing Washington of “acquiescing” to conditions set by Netanyahu.

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,074

“Netanyahu was always the one obstructing an agreement and setting new conditions and demands,” Hamas said, calling on “the US administration to reverse its policy of blind bias towards the Zionist war criminals.”

It called on the “mediators to assume their responsibilities” and oblige Israel to accept the original proposal.

Pakistani Aug 20, 2024 07:02pm
What a sad situation. A bully is continuously backed by the Don.
