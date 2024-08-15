AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: On night of 12/13 August 2024, fire exchange took place between the security forces and Khwarij in South Waziristan District.

Resultantly, six Khwarij were “sent to hell” due to effective engagement by own troops.

However, during intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil; Havildar Nisar Hussain (age 34 years, resident of District Kurram), Naik Rashid Gul (age 34 years, resident of District Kurram), Naik Irfan Ullah Khan (age 30 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sep Usman Rafaqat (age 21 years, resident of District Haripur), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Lieutenant Uzair succumbed to injuries

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan terrorism Pakistan Army South Waziristan security forces soldiers martyred Pakistani soldiers Khwarij

