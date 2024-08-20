AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
Japan offers to buy 81,442 tons of food wheat via tender

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 01:15pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 81,442 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Dire French wheat harvest winds down

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country’s second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.

