AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.75 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.05%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.92%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.35%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PPL 111.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,186 Increased By 1.2 (0.02%)
BR30 25,643 Increased By 46 (0.18%)
KSE100 77,724 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 24,787 Decreased By -90 (-0.36%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher; metals lead gains

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 11:04am

BENGALURU: Indian shares tracked Asian peers higher on Tuesday, helped by improving metals demand from China and on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting rates soon.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 24,639.7 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28% to 80,658.94.

All 13 major sectors logged gains.

Metals gained 0.7% and was the top sectoral gainer, helped by signs of improving demand in top consumer China and a sliding US dollar on expectations of Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Weaker US dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

IT powers Indian shares to first weekly gain in three weeks

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps gained about 0.5% each.

Meanwhile, other Asian markets also rose, with the MSCI ex-Japan gaining 0.3%.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares open higher; metals lead gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories