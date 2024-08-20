AGL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
Aug 20, 2024

New facilities added to JPMC by Sindh govt

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has gifted the people of Sindh, including Karachi, another milestone in healthcare by inaugurating new state-of-the-art facilities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

These units include a 120-bed Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences, the 110-bed Department of Neurology and Stroke Unit, and the cutting-edge CyberKnife S7-FIM, continuing the province’s commitment to providing quality and free healthcare services.

According to a release of Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal, while addressing the inauguration ceremony at JPMC, stated that the best hospitals in Pakistan are located in Sindh. He highlighted that Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) represent the top healthcare institutions in the country. He added that while negative news about Pakistan is often circulated on various media platforms, these three institutions stand as beacons of hope.

He expressed his willingness to assist in establishing similar hospitals in Punjab and highlighted ongoing efforts to set up such facilities in Balochistan. “We want similar hospitals in Lahore so that people there can also benefit from free treatment,” he added.

In addition, Bilawal participated in a signing ceremony between the Patients’ Aid Foundation and the Sindh Government for the Radiation Oncology Section at JPMC.

He termed these hospitals as exemplary models of good governance and successful public-private partnerships by the provincial government, adding that they are proof of how effectively the province has managed its institutions post the 18th Constitutional Amendment. “You may have heard criticisms suggesting that the Sindh government does nothing or that we don’t undertake mega projects, but actions speak louder than words,” remarked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He emphasised that after the devolution of powers from the Centre, the PPP-led provincial government has established the world’s largest heart hospital, NICVD, offering free treatment to patients. Furthermore, NICH is providing free healthcare services to children. He mentioned that JPMC’s CyberKnife machine, used for cancer treatment, is available in only a handful of countries globally. He pointed out that while cancer treatment using this machine abroad costs over a thousand dollars, JPMC offers the same treatment for free, a facility unmatched anywhere else in the world.

Bilawal also highlighted that the Royal College of Radiology has ranked JPMC’s cancer treatment department among the top ten in the world. He commended the contribution of Sindh’s business community for partnering with the provincial government in providing free healthcare services and recognised them as leaders in charity work across the country.

In contrast to the governments of other provinces, which prioritise private hospitals through health cards, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said adding that the his party and Sindh government takes pride in providing free and quality healthcare services to the public. He further noted that the expensive PET-CT scan required for cancer diagnosis is not offered for free in any province other than Sindh. He proudly stated that JPMC’s cancer department attracts patients from 167 cities across the country, as well as, from 15 other countries.

Addressing Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman PPP suggested that during the Prime Minister’s next visit to Karachi he should be taken on a tour of JPMC, NICVD, and NICH. The ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, provincial ministers, assembly members, and party leaders.

