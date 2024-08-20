AGL 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 140.25 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (6.67%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
DFML 41.39 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.06%)
DGKC 76.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 148.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.99%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,189 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 25,645 Increased By 48.4 (0.19%)
KSE100 77,801 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,813 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.26%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Gold prices slip in local market

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday scaled back from the all-time highs with the international bullion market hovering near $2, 500 an ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold lost Rs200 and Rs171, sliding from the record highs to settle at Rs260, 000 per tola and Rs222, 908 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value inched down by $5, dislodging from the all-time highs to $2, 502 an ounce, while silver was selling for $29.07 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained steady at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Gold Prices

