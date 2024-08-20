Gold prices slip in local market

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday scaled back from the all-time highs with the international bullion market hovering near $2, 500 an ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold lost Rs200 and Rs171, sliding from the record highs to settle at Rs260, 000 per tola and Rs222, 908 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value inched down by $5, dislodging from the all-time highs to $2, 502 an ounce, while silver was selling for $29.07 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained steady at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

