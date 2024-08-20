Electricity bills: Punjab advises Sindh to provide relief to people

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari said that the Sindh government has been worried for three days about why the Punjab government has provided relief to the public in their electricity bills. “The Sindh government should not be envious; instead, it should have the courage to provide relief to the people of Sindh”, Azma said, adding: “Maryam Nawaz has provided relief to her people from her province’s funds.”

Responding to the PPP leader Saeed Ghani’s press conference, Azma said, “It is disheartening that a party claiming to be a party of the people is issuing statements against public relief.”

Azma said that the Chief Minister of Punjab cares about the people of his province. It is surprising to see pointless politics over a public relief initiative.

The Information minister stated that Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, who has always spoken for the people. Ministers and spokespersons of the party claiming to be of the people have been issuing statements against public relief for three days. If you claim to represent the people, why are you hesitant to provide relief during difficult times? Do you have the courage to give relief to the people of Sindh too; do not follow the line of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she added.

