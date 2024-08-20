AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (6.78%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.09%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
FCCL 20.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FFL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,193 Increased By 8.2 (0.1%)
BR30 25,662 Increased By 64.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 77,780 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,803 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.3%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Oil slips with Brent staying below $80 on China demand concerns

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

NEW YORK: Oil eased on Monday, with global benchmark Brent holding below $80 a barrel, as concerns over economic troubles in top oil importer China dampened global demand sentiment and offset supply offset risks in the Middle East.

Data from China last week showed the country’s economy lost momentum in July, with new home prices falling at the fastest pace in nine years. Chinese refineries sharply cut crude processing rates last month on tepid fuel demand.

Brent crude futures dropped 52 cents to $79.16 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were 50 cents lower at $76.15.

“We currently see long-term trends in global oil demand tilting lower with a much softer than expected Chinese economic recovery providing primary impetus in this regard,” said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in Florida.

Both crude benchmarks fell nearly 2% on Friday as investors tempered their Chinese demand growth expectations, but ended the week largely unchanged after US data showed inflation was moderating despite robust retail spending.

“Persistent concerns about slow demand in China led to a sell-off,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, adding that the approaching end of peak driving season in the United States was another factor weighing on prices.

However, supply risks from tensions in the Middle East and escalation of the Russian-Ukraine war are underpinning the market, he said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday on another Middle East tour to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, but Hamas raised doubts about the mission by accusing Israel of undermining his efforts.

The mediating countries - Qatar, the United States and Egypt - have so far failed to narrow enough differences to reach an agreement in months of on-off negotiations.

Energy investors also watched for signs of next moves on interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. A slim majority of economists polled by Reuters said they expected that the Fed would cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings this year, one more reduction than predicted last month, and that a recession was unlikely.

Rate cuts could stir economic activity in the world’s top oil-consuming country.

Oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips with Brent staying below $80 on China demand concerns

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories