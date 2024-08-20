AGL 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (6.78%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DCL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.09%)
DGKC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,192 Increased By 7.3 (0.09%)
BR30 25,652 Increased By 55.5 (0.22%)
KSE100 77,822 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.01%)
KSE30 24,821 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.23%)
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 19, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 19, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 17-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        235        18,035        17,735       +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        252        19,328        19,007       +321/-
===========================================================================

