AGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 139.65 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (6.21%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
DFML 41.31 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.86%)
DGKC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 149.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.47%)
HUMNL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
MLCF 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
PPL 111.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.25%)
PRL 22.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
SEARL 55.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.43%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TOMCL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 52.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.27%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,191 Increased By 6.7 (0.08%)
BR30 25,669 Increased By 72.5 (0.28%)
KSE100 77,822 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.01%)
KSE30 24,798 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.32%)
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Indian shares flat

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed flat on Monday, as gains in energy and metals stocks, on a cut in windfall tax on crude and a soft US dollar, respectively, were offset by profit booking in financials.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.13% to 24,572.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.02% to 80,424.68.

“We may continue to see some more time correction for benchmarks as some market participants who missed booking profits earlier are keen...,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Both benchmarks dropped about 2% each from record high levels hit on Aug. 1.

“Overall, the results season has been satisfactory but for current valuations to remain justified, we cannot afford a slowdown in earnings momentum,” Goenka added.

Nine of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Energy and oil & gas rose about 1.33% and 1.52%, respectively.

Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose about 1.75%, with other oil upstream companies such as Oil India and Mangalore Refinery gaining 1.75% and 3.82%.

Indian shares

