AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 8.52 (6.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
DFML 41.23 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.66%)
DGKC 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 149.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 132.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.23%)
UNITY 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Increased By 44.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 77,763 Decreased By -67 (-0.09%)
KSE30 24,804 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.29%)
Nikkei falls on yen’s gain

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday, extending losses as the yen strengthened against the dollar, while retailer Seven & i holdings surged 23% as it received a takeover bid.

The Nikkei index closed 1.77% lower at 37,388.62, snapping a five-day winning run that pushed up the index 8.7% last week.

“The Nikkei was expected to fall this week after its sharp rally, but the yen’s gain against the dollar during the session pushed that move faster,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“Today’s move suggests that the market will remain volatile for a while.”

The US dollar declined broadly and slipped sharply against the yen in particular as investors bet on a dovish tone emerging in the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting minutes and Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 3.11% to drag the Nikkei the most. Robot maker Fanuc fell 3.23%.

Bucking the trend, Seven & I holdings surged 23% to a daily limit high as the company, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in the country, said it received a preliminary takeover offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Nikkei Nikkei index

