Pakistan

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

  • Police starts investigation
BR Web Desk Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 11:32am

At least five people, including two police personnel, were injured on Friday in an explosion at Peshawar’s Warsak Road, Aaj News reported.

The police said that the explosives were planted in a cement block and weighed five kilograms.

The injured have been taken to a hospital while investigation is underway.

Over the past year, there has been an uptick in terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One of the cities in the province most impacted by the most recent terror wave is Peshawar.

The spike in terror events has led Pakistan to step up counterterrorism operations against militants in province.

In March this year, a bomb blast near Peshawar’s Board Bazaar killed two and injured one person.

